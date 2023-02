TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the 36th Khwarizmi International Festival and Khwarizmi Youth Award was held in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

The Khwarizmi International Award is a research award given annually by the President of Iran. The awardees, 10 senior researchers, and 10 young researchers are selected by the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology.