Everyone needs to have free access to science, knowledge

Speaking in the ceremony of the 35th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the problems and tensions that humanity is facing today are due to the absence of morality besides science, adding, "so it is necessary to consider science and morality together."

Stressing the need for scientists' efforts to be tangible in people's lives, Raeisi stated that scientific development in the country is a continuous movement, and its effects must be observed in meeting the country's needs.

The Iranian President went on to say that scientific researches are not only for being published in journals and obtaining research scores, but all scientific efforts must have a practical aspect and be able to solve the country's problems.

Stressing the importance of interdisciplinary fields, Raeisi declared that the Iranian government is determined to support such majors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need to put the country's scientific efforts into practice and commercialize its inventions.

In the ceremony, the winners of the 35th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) were awarded.

As many as nine Iranian and three foreign researchers from China, Italy, and France received awards from president Raeisi.

The President also praised the eight projects of the 23rd Khwarizmi Youth Festival that were chosen in the field of Civil Engineering, Nanotechnology, Mechanics, Chemical Technology, and the Environment.

MP/IRN84674646