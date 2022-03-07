  1. Technology
Mar 7, 2022, 11:35 AM

In presense of president Raeisi:

Laureates of 35th Khwarizmi International Award honored

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Laureates for the 35th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) have been honored for their remarkable achievements in science and technology during a ceremony attended by President Raeisi.

The ceremony was held in Tehran on Monday in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, and a number of Iranian and foreign researchers from China, Italy, and France.

The event aimed at recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers, inventors, and innovators from all over the world.

Laureates for the 35th Kharazmi International Award, including nine Iranian and three foreign researchers from China, Italy, and France were honored by president Raeisi.

The President also praised the eight selected projects of the 23rd Khwarizmi Youth Festival in the field of Civil Engineering, Nanotechnology, Mechanics, Chemical Technology, and the Environment.

