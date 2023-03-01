  1. Politics
President Raeisi:

Iran seeks broad engagement with all countries as a priority

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran's President considered the main approach of his government's foreign policy to be maximum and extensive interaction with all the countries in the world based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 10 countries in Tehran on Wednesday before they depart for their missions.

Raeisi wished success for the new ambassadors and pointed out that his government's foreign policy is to have maximum and broad engagement with all countries in the world based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency. 

He also attached great importance to paying attention to revolutionary principles and values, but stressed adopting the right approaches in that direction and trying to secure maximum national interests as other duties of ambassadors.

