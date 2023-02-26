Iraq mustn't be place for plotting, threats against neighbors

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi in Tehran on Sunday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of Iraq as its security and supports the strengthening of stability and security in the country," Raeisi said after describing the shared borders of Iran and Iraq as the borders of friendship and cooperation.

Emphasizing that the territory of Iraq must not be a place of conspiracy or threats against its neighbors, the president said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the efforts of the Iraqi government for the economic and military reconstruction of the country."

Appreciating Iran's full support to the Iraqi nation during the foreign invasion and their ISIL operatives, the Iraqi Defense Minister said, "Baghdad will not allow opportunist elements to threaten and insecure the borders and lands of the two countries."

Referring to the support provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Iraqi government and nation in difficult times, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi called for the continuation of that support at the time of Iraq's reconstruction.

