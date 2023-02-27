Stable, safe, strong neighbors important for Iran

Salami made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi defense minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

Wishing prosperity for Iraq, the IRGC chief stated that Tehran considers Baghdad to be of unique importance in the political geography of the Islamic world.

Considering recent developments in the region and the enemies' conspiracies, Salami said that allowing extra-regional powers to control Iraq's security order and divide this country can't be accepted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We are looking for a strong authority for Iraq while the Americans and Zionists are seeking to dominate the region and create insecurity in Iraq and Iran," Salami said elsewhere in his remarks.

Stressing the need for expelling US forces from the region, Salami criticized the approach of several Arab countries in normalizing ties with the Israeli regime.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief also called for enhancing Iran-Iraq cooperation in the fields of defense, military, and security.

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, hailed Iran for assisting Iraq in combating terrorism and terrorist groups.

Al-Abbasi also announced the willingness of the current Iraqi government to benefit from Iran's experiences in all fields, especially in the field of defense and security.

