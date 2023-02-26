Iran, Iraq ink MoU in sports field

The MoU was signed between Iranian Ilam and Kermanshah provinces as well as the Iraqi Karbala and Najaf provinces.

Arash Miresmaeili, president of Iran judo federation and Samir Sadiq Al-Mousawi as president of the Iraqi Central Judo Federation were among main attendees at the event.

Holding courses for referees, coaching, holding joint camps and tournaments among all four provinces are among provisions of the MoU.

The MoU was signed in Iran on the sidelines of the Persian Gulf judo tournament.

