Iran, Iraq defense ministers confer on security issues

Stressing the need for maintaining and strengthening unity between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, Ashtiani stated, "Considering the efforts of some enemies to destroy and weaken these [Tehran-Baghdad] relations, it is necessary for both sides to be careful and vigilant about these conspiracies."

Iran's approach toward Iraq-related issues is based on supporting the unity and integrity of Iraq, helping to consolidate stability and security, and the country's prosperity, the Iranian defense minister emphasized.

Ashtiani also hailed Iran-Iraq's growing relations in various fields.

Referring to the presence of terrorist groups in the territory of Iraq, Ashtiani also called for enhancing the military, intelligence, and security coordination between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister referred to the assassination of the anti-terror commanders [Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis] and said that the case is seriously being pursued.

The Iranian defense minister also announced Iran's readiness to transfer its experiences to the Iraqi side in the field of self-sufficiency in the defense industry.

Al-Abbasi, for his part, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for assisting Iraq in combating terrorism and terrorist groups.

He also called for developing Iran-Iraq cooperation to solve regional challenges and crises.

Referring to the Iraqi government's decision to rebuild the Iraqi armed forces after a long battle with Takfiri groups, the Iraqi defense minister called for using the capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran in technical, technological, and training fields.

The two sides also discussed holding joint commissions and border security issues.

MP/5719227