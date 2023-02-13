Saudi-led coalition targets Yemen with airstrikes, artillery

The Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province 77 times during the past 24 hours, according to local sources.

In addition to the attacks launched on the area, Saudi reconnaissance and spying drones also entered the province.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni civilian was reported wounded during the shooting of the Saudi Arabian army in the Shada'a district in the Yemeni Sa'dah province.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

