Yemenis rally to condemn desecration of Holy Qur’an in Sweden

Demonstrators took part in a mass rally in the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa’ada on Monday to express their outrage over the sacrilegious act and censure the silence and inaction of some Arab and Muslim countries in the face of the move, Press TV reported.

They also chanted slogans such as “Qur’an has its own supporters,” “Oppressors will be disgraced,” “Burning Qur’an is an act of aggression,” “God’s enemies burned the Qur’an”, and “O Muslims, unite and do not be afraid of enemies’ deception.”

Sa’ada Provincial Governor, Mohammed Jaber Awad, decried the burning of the Qur’an in Sweden as he addressed the protesters. He said it came amid rising Islamophobia in Europe, amplified by politicians using anti-Muslim rhetoric.

He held Sweden fully responsible for the consequences of the sacrilegious and criminal act and urged Muslims and freedom-loving people of the world to take to the streets in total rejection of the desecration.

Awad also slammed the move as a brazen attack that falls within the framework of anti-Islamic actions in the West, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the government, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

MNA/PR