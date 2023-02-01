Saudis attack on Yemen leaves 2 martyred, 4 injured

Two Yemeni civilians were martyred and four were injured in the attacks launched by the Saudi army on the Saada governorate located in northern Yemen.

The Saudi army killed two civilians at Al Muqanna region.

The four wounded individuals were taken to Al-Jomhouri Hospital in Saada.

The border areas of Saada governorate are daily witnessing rocket attacks, artillery shelling and shootings by Saudi forces.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

