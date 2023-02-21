Saudi army artillery attacks on north of Yemen leaves 1 dead

The Saudi Arabian army targeted areas in the border town of Shada'a in Saada province with artillery attacks. One civilian was killed as a result f the attacks, according to the news sources.

Last Friday, a civilian was also killed in the attacks of Saudi army artillery on Razeh city of Saada province.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MNA/IRN85035921