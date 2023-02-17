Bomb explosion in S Yemen leaves 6 killed, injured

The bomb exploded in the path of two armored vehicles belonging to the forces of the Southern Transitional Council affiliated with the United Arab Emirates in the east of Mudiyah village, according to the reports.

The injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the sources added.

Meanwhile, local sources on early Friday reported that the Saudi-led coalition violated the ceasefire in Yemen 106 times during the past day.

Targeting Yemen's Al Hudaydah province with rockets and artillery attacks was among the ceasefire violations.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MP/IRN85032742/IRN85032776