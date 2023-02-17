  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 17, 2023, 10:20 AM

Bomb explosion in S Yemen leaves 6 killed, injured

Bomb explosion in S Yemen leaves 6 killed, injured

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Two soldiers were killed and 4 other people were wounded following a bomb explosion in Yemen's Abyan province, news sources reported on Thursday night.

The bomb exploded in the path of two armored vehicles belonging to the forces of the Southern Transitional Council affiliated with the United Arab Emirates in the east of Mudiyah village, according to the reports.

The injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the sources added.

Meanwhile, local sources on early Friday reported that the Saudi-led coalition violated the ceasefire in Yemen 106 times during the past day.

Targeting Yemen's Al Hudaydah province with rockets and artillery attacks was among the ceasefire violations.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MP/IRN85032742/IRN85032776

News Code 197487

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News