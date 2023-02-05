  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 5, 2023, 4:20 PM

Saudi artillery attack on Yemen's Saada leaves 3 casualties

Saudi artillery attack on Yemen's Saada leaves 3 casualties

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The Saudi military renewed attacks on the border areas of the Yemeni Saada province that left 1 dead and 2 wounded.

Local sources in the north of Yemen reported on Sunday that the Saudi army launched extensive attacks on the border areas.

The attack was reported in the Al-Raqo district in the border town of Manbeh in Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia

Two people, including an African national, were injured while another resident was martyred in these artillery attacks.

On Friday morning, the Saudi military shelled border areas of the Yemeni Saada province with artillery that left 1 dead and 7 wounded.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

RHM/FNA14011116000448

News Code 197048
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News