Saudi artillery attack on Yemen's Saada leaves 3 casualties

Local sources in the north of Yemen reported on Sunday that the Saudi army launched extensive attacks on the border areas.

The attack was reported in the Al-Raqo district in the border town of Manbeh in Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia

Two people, including an African national, were injured while another resident was martyred in these artillery attacks.

On Friday morning, the Saudi military shelled border areas of the Yemeni Saada province with artillery that left 1 dead and 7 wounded.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

