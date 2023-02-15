  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 15, 2023, 8:35 AM

Explosion in Yemen's Al Hudaydah left 1 killed, 2 injured

Explosion in Yemen's Al Hudaydah left 1 killed, 2 injured

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – One civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

The reports came as the news sources announced on Wednesday morning that the Saudi coalition targeted  Al Hudaydah with air, missile, and artillery attacks in the past 24 hours and violated the ceasefire in the province 72 times.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the Saudi coalition, was extended once before following UN consultations.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MNA/IRN85030671

News Code 197422

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News