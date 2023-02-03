  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 3, 2023, 9:18 AM

Saudi artillery attack on Yemeni Saada leaves 8 casualties

Saudi artillery attack on Yemeni Saada leaves 8 casualties

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Saudi military shelled border areas of Yemeni Saada province with artillery on Friday morning that left 1 dead and 7 wounded.

Yemeni News Agency Saba reported that Saudi Arabi military targeted the "Afra" border town in Manba, located in Saada province with artillery as a result of these attacks, one civilian was killed and seven others, including 2 African immigrants, were injured.

The attack came after the Wednesday attack in "Al Moqen" district in Manbeh city. in which 2 Yemeni civilians were killed and 4 others were injured .

The border areas of Saada province are witnessing rocket attacks, artillery shelling and shooting by the aggressor Saudi soldiers almost every day.

A mother and her child were injured on Thursday by an explosion of a projectile of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression's unexploded bombs in Sa'ada province, SABA reported.

In a statement to SABA, the Yemen Executive Mine Action Centre (YEMAC) stated that the mother and her child were injured in the border district of Baqim.

MNA

News Code 196967

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News