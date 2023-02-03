Saudi artillery attack on Yemeni Saada leaves 8 casualties

Yemeni News Agency Saba reported that Saudi Arabi military targeted the "Afra" border town in Manba, located in Saada province with artillery as a result of these attacks, one civilian was killed and seven others, including 2 African immigrants, were injured.

The attack came after the Wednesday attack in "Al Moqen" district in Manbeh city. in which 2 Yemeni civilians were killed and 4 others were injured .

The border areas of Saada province are witnessing rocket attacks, artillery shelling and shooting by the aggressor Saudi soldiers almost every day.

A mother and her child were injured on Thursday by an explosion of a projectile of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression's unexploded bombs in Sa'ada province, SABA reported.



In a statement to SABA, the Yemen Executive Mine Action Centre (YEMAC) stated that the mother and her child were injured in the border district of Baqim.

MNA