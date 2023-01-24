Saudis fresh attack on Yemen leaves 4 killed, injured

Three Yemeni children were martyred and one was injured in the attacks launched by the Saudi-led coalition's spy fighters.

On Tuesday morning, news sources reported that the Saudi-led collation has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 110 times during the past 24 hours.

Saudi's ceasefire violations included artillery and rocket attacks on different regions of Yemen. The coalition's reconnaissance and spying drones also entered Al Hudaydah as well.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

