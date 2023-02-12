Tens of thousands of Zionists join anti-Netanyahu protests

The protesters turned up throughout the coastal city's central area on Saturday, many holding a large banner that read, "No one is above the law."

No official figures were released on the size of the protest, but Israeli media reported around 50,000 demonstrators.

Similar protests were held outside Netanyahu's residence in the occupied city of al-Quds and also in the port city of Haifa, according to PressTV.

The 73-year-old prime minister has already released a policy statement on the part of his cabinet, calling expansion of the settlements across the Occupied Palestinian territories a top priority.

Netanyahu's Likud party claims that the reforms are needed to hamstring the Israeli judiciary's leftist judges, saying they have been encroaching on areas outside their authority for political reasons.

In order to secure the loyalty and partnership of the extremist political parties, Netanyahu has pledged to further their desired agendas.

Meanwhile, the premier's own legal woes continue at court where he is fighting corruption charges.

Netanyahu was indicted for receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust during the twilight of his previous mandate as premier in 2019.

He refused to step down during the same year when he became the first sitting Israeli regime's prime minister to be indicted while in office.

His opponents consider the judicial reforms also as a means for him to circumvent the repercussions of his corruption scandal.

