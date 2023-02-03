Macron reiterates anti-Iran rhetoric after meeting Netanyahu

On Thursday, Macron met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Elysee Palace. Iran-related issues and the conflicts between Zionist settlers and Palestinians were among the central issues discussed between the two sides during the meeting.

Macron criticized the "headlong rush" of Iran's nuclear program and said that the continuation of this path would come with consequences.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for peaceful purposes.

"The nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely clear and legal, and it is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and all of Iran's activities are carried out under the agency's supervision. Any activity of Iran in this field is carried out under the supervision of the agency. Having a nuclear arsenal and not being a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Zionist regime has no right to comment on Iran's peaceful activities," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani emphasized in a press conference.

"The nuclear capability and arsenal of this regime is a threat to international peace and security, and it is the responsibility of international assemblies, the United Nations and the Agency (IAEA) to address the nuclear situation of this regime and force it to fall under non-proliferation regulations. The lawlessness of this regime is the result of the unconditional support of some countries, including the United States," the Iranian spokesman added.

