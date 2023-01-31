FM spox ridicules Blinken, Netanyahu's anti-Iran statement

"US secretary of state whose country used 1st A-#bomb in world and PM of fake #Zionist regime, with horrible #nuclear arsenal, stand together warning of Iran nuclearization (an NPT member & committed to it)," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"Ridiculous but true; Criminals & outlaws flagbearers of int'l security," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterate accusations against Iran and the country's nuclear program during a recent meeting in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Blinken also discussed Iran-related issues during his meetings with the head of the Israeli regime and the Zionist foreign minister in Tel Aviv.

"The nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely clear and legal, and it is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and all of Iran's activities are carried out under the agency's supervision. Any activity of Iran in this field is carried out under the supervision of the agency. Having a nuclear arsenal and not being a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Zionist regime has no right to comment on Iran's peaceful activities," Kan'ani emphasized in a press conference.

"The nuclear capability and arsenal of this regime is a threat to international peace and security, and it is the responsibility of international assemblies, the United Nations and the Agency (IAEA) to address the nuclear situation of this regime and force it to fall under non-proliferation regulations. The lawlessness of this regime is the result of the unconditional support of some countries, including the United States," the Iranian spokesman added.

MP