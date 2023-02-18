Latin America blast Israeli plan for nine new settlements

A statement issued by Brazil’s foreign ministry and signed by those of Argentina, Chile, and Mexico expressed “deep concern” about Israel’s announcement on February 12 that it would retroactively authorize nine outposts in the West Bank and advance plans for the construction of 10,000 new units there.

“These unilateral measures constitute serious violations of international law and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” the statement said, according to a Press TV report.

The Latin American governments also called on both sides “to refrain from acts and provocations that could promote a new escalation of violence” in the region, and urged negotiations for a “peaceful solution” to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States said they were “deeply troubled” by Israel's plans to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated solution,” they said in a joint statement.



They underlined their backing for a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties.”



“We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground, which impact the viability of the [so-called] two-state solution and stability in the region at large,” they added.

Much of the international community regards the Israeli settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.

According to Press TV report, more than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.