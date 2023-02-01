Israeli regime admits to taking subversive actions in Iran

Israel has been “taking action against certain weapons development” in Iran, Netanyahu said, but he refused to confirm or deny whether the Israeli regime was behind drone attacks at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan over the weekend.

“I never talk about specific operations… and every time some explosion takes place in the Middle East, Israel is blamed or given responsibility – sometimes we are sometimes we’re not,” he asserted.

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

An Arab-language broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official that the preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack.

According to the Iranian official, drones that attacked the military workshop in the central city of Isfahan could have been launched from the territory of Iran, close to the attack site. The investigation will continue, the source added.

Explaining his position on Iran to CNN, Netanyahu claimed, “If you have rogue regimes that are (intending to get) nuclear weapons, you can sign 100 agreements with them, it doesn’t help.”

The prime minister of the Israeli regime, which itself is one of the possessors of nuclear weapons and has not yet joined any non-proliferation and nuclear program control organization, went on to claim, “I think the only way that you can stop or abstain from getting nuclear weapons is a combination of crippling economic sanctions, but the most important thing, is a credible military threat,” he said.

Netanyahu has long been among the original deal’s most vocal opponents, claiming that it provides Iran with a pathway to a nuclear arsenal that would pose an existential threat to Israel.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes.

MP/PR