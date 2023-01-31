Blinken discusses Iran with Zionists during Tel Aviv visit

Saying that he had a good meeting with the Israeli regime's head Isaac Herzog, Blinken wrote in a tweet, "We discussed the strong U.S.-Israel relationship & our commitment to Israeli democracy & security. We also spoke about Iran, the situation in the West Bank & Negev Forum Working Group meetings in UAE."

Blinken also met and held talks with other Zionist officials including the Israeli regime's prime minister and foreign minister.

Describing his meeting with the Zionist foreign minister, Blinken in another tweet cited that ties between the US and Israeli regime, de-escalation of the situation in the West Bank, and Iran-related issues, were discussed during their meeting.

In continuation of his trip, the US secretary of state will leave for the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

At the same time as Blinken's visit to occupied Palestine, hundreds of people protested in the Brooklyn district in New York City to condemn the recent brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the Jenin camp in the West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians and injured a number of others.

MP/5696607