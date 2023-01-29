Palestinians' hope of victory increasing: Iran FM spox

“During the CIA chief's visit to Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime attacks #Jenin and kills 10 young Palestinians,” Nasser Kan'ani tweeted.

“The US government may support the apartheid #ZionistRegime out of American taxpayers money, but this will not help the regime's survival,” he added.

He further noted that “5 recent Israeli cabinet lasted less than one year.”

“The #Netanyahu regime will probably have the same fate. This regime suffers from huge domestic crises,” he pointed out.

“The occupiers are losing all hope of survival and this is raising Palestinians' hope of victory and liberation,” Kan'ani underlined.

On Thursday, the Zionist military carried out a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. At least nine Palestinians were killed, including an elderly woman, which was followed by several hours of intense confrontations between dozens of Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

