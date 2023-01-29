  1. Iran
Raeisi urges accelerating relief aid to quake-hit Khoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called for speeding up supplying services to the quake-stricken areas in Khoy County.

Iran’s president’s emphasis comes after the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Khoy County in northwest Iran that left at least three people dead and over 800 others injured.

Raeisi stressed the immediate reconstruction of the quake-affected regions amid the extreme weather condition.

He voiced satisfaction over the visit of the interior minister to Khoy in a bid to help meet the needs of the victims of the recent incident.

Last night, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time, and at a depth of 10 km.

At least three people died and over 800 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

