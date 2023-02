President Yoon Suk Yeol gave the instruction to the presidential National Security Office and the foreign ministry, according to Yonhap news agency.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey early Monday, killing at least 1,400 people and injuring more than 8,000, Turkish local media said.

Iran was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake late last month, which killed at least three people and injured more than 800.

MNA