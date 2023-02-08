Russia dispatches 35 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry departed from Zhukovsky Airfield to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran. On instructions from the Russian government, a humanitarian cargo weighing a total of 35 metric tons will be delivered. It includes essentials for people affected by a powerful quake that hit the country’s northwest on January 28," the ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the flight is carrying sugar, flour, vegetable oil, tents, warm blankets, ovens, and a mobile power station.

MP/PR