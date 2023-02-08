  1. Iran
Feb 8, 2023, 1:40 PM

Russia dispatches 35 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

Russia dispatches 35 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – A special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Iran, which was hit by an earthquake in late January, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry departed from Zhukovsky Airfield to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran. On instructions from the Russian government, a humanitarian cargo weighing a total of 35 metric tons will be delivered. It includes essentials for people affected by a powerful quake that hit the country’s northwest on January 28," the ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the flight is carrying sugar, flour, vegetable oil, tents, warm blankets, ovens, and a mobile power station.

MP/PR

News Code 197184

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News