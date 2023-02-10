Parliament speaker visits quake-hit Khoy

Meeting with the people of Khoy, as well as following up on the relief activities and reconstructions are among Ghalibaf's other plans during this visit.

Several parliament members are accompanying Ghalibaf during his visit to Khoy.

In the past 12 days, several Iranian officials including the president, vice president, IRGC commander, and the minister of the interior have traveled to Khoy to closely pursue the situation.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

MP/5705636