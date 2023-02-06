Iran FM calls Syrian counterpart to sympathize over quake

In a phone call to the top Syrian diplomat Faisal Mekdad, the top Iranian diplomat sympathized with the Syrian people and the government over the Monday powerful earthquake which struck the north of Syria and southern Turkey.

Amir-Abdollahian voiced Iran's readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Syria.

Faisal Mekdad, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Iran's President and foreign minister for sympathizing with his country and considered Iran and Syria as two friendly and brotherly nations that are always beside each other in both times of happiness and difficult times.

The phone call from the Iranian minister came hours after he posted a tweet to sympathize with the two friendly, neighboring and Muslim countries of Turkey and Syria.

