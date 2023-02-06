Iran FM sympathizes with Turkey, Syria over deadly quake

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered condolences to the friendly, neighboring and Muslim countries of Turkey and Syria.

"The government and the people of Iran express their deep grief and sorrow over a severe earthquake in the areas of two friendly, neighboring and Muslim countries, Turkey and Syria, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of citizens of the two countries," he wrote.

The top Iranian diplomat continued to sympathize with the governments and nations of Turkey and Syria.

At the end of his tweet, Amir-Abdollahian voiced Iran's readiness to provide both nations with any kind of assistance.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake has left thousands killed and injured, while many are still remaining trapped under the rubble.

MNA