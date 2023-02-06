Iran today needs national unity more than ever: Raeisi

Raeisi made the comments on Monday night at the meeting of Followers of Monotheistic (Abrahamic) Religions in Tehran.

He congratulated the arrival of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"The auspicious days of the victory of the glorious Islamic Revolution remind all of us of the bravery, courage, standing and resistance of the Iranian nation and the many victories that this great nation has gained so far," the president said.

"These victories are without a doubt due to the insight, resilience and resistance of the great nation of Iran which consists of different dialects, religions, and beliefs. Undoubtedly, all these victories and achievements belong to the entire Iranian nation," Raeisi added.

He also said that "In the political school of Imam Khomeini, politics is tied to spirituality, and politics without spirituality and God have resulted in big calamities to humanity."

"70 years of oppression of the Palestinian people is the result of God-less politics," the president continued.

He went on to point out that the enemies are trying to frustrate the Iranian nation and seek to divide it as they never like to see its unity and progress.

According to Raeisi, all Abrahamic religions have attached great importance to the concept of family, stressing that all the wars and animosity waged by the enemies sought to prevent the formation of a unified society in Iran.

MNA/5702443