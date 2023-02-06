Iran ready to dispatch aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Offering condolences and sympathy to the governments of Turkey and Syria over the massive earthquake, Kan'ani in his weekly press conference on Monday wished the mercy of the almighty God for the victims of the incident and a speedy recovery for the injured.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing hundreds, leveling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.

Iran urges Seoul to clarify Yoon's anti-Iranian statements

"We demanded a convincing explanation from South Korea about the statements of the president of this country against Iran, but their explanation was not convincing. If we do not receive a clear and convincing answer, we will consider this as an official position of the (South) Korean government, which may have further negative effects on bilateral relations," he stressed.

Addressing the UAE-based Korean forces during a recent trip to the Persian Gulf Arab state, Yoon drew a parallel between the alleged threat posed to his country by North Korea and what he called the "threat" facing Abu Dhabi from Iran. He then described Iran as the "most-threatening nation" to the UAE.

Seoul's foreign ministry has stressed Yoon's remarks were "irrelevant" to Seoul's relations with Iran and urged against "unnecessary overinterpretation" of the remark, saying it was made while encouraging South Korean soldiers. The ministry also said South Korea's commitment to relations with Iran remains firm.

Referring to South Korea's debt to Iran, Kan'ani emphasized that Iran is seriously pursuing the case and will follow it up until receiving all of Iran's national assets from Seoul.

"Unfortunately, the (South) Korean government has not shown the necessary will to solve the problem," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, warning that the Iranian government can make a decision over filing a complaint.

Iran avoids haste regarding Azeri embassy incident

Iran believes in self-restraint and avoiding haste regarding the incident at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kan'ani cited, adding, "The incident at the Embassy in Tehran was a personal move, and the police and judicial forces are investigating its dimensions more closely."

Saying that Iran will continue to pursue the matter, Kan'ani expressed hope that Tehran-Baku relations will not be affected more following this tragic incident.

Iran foiled Isfahan attack by taking strong defensive measures

Referring to the failed drone attack carried out on one of the workshop complexes of the Iranian defense ministry in Isfahan, Kan'ani stressed that the attack indicates the enemy's weakness in the face of Iran's growing progress in the fields of defense and industry.

Saying that the attack was foiled by taking strong defensive measures, Kan'ani added that such moves will not affect the determination of the Iranian nation from progressing in different fields.

In a statement several days ago, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Rafael Grossi may visit Iran in future

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman referred to Iran-IAEA ties and said, "The communication between Iran and the Agency is continuously established."

With the completion of the preparation process, it is possible for Grossi to visit Iran in the future, he added.

Referring to the visit of the Qatari foreign minister to Tehran, Kan'ani stated that Qatar is a friendly country for Iran in the region that has always made favorable diplomatic efforts to bring the views of the parties closer, especially on the nuclear issue.

Previously, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami had also announced that the arrangement for IAEA Director General's visit to Tehran is on the agenda.

This item will be updated...

MP/FNA14011117000323