Beating female Palestinian inmates in Damon Prison abhorring

Kan'ani in a tweet on Tuesday, wrote, "Beating female Palestinian inmates in #ZionistRegime's Damon Prison abhorrent. Do self-proclaimed rights defenders in Europe & US believe #HumanRights and women's rights apply to Palestinian prisoners in Israel's horrifying jails?"

Israeli jail authorities assaulted Palestinian women prisoners on Tuesday morning amid a push to enforce strict new measures against Palestinian inmates introduced by Israel's far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement that Israeli forces beat women prisoners in Damon jail, fired tear gas at them and used pepper spray.

The Palestinian Authority's prisoners' affairs commission said the Israel Prison Service (IPS) also confiscated electronic devices and some personal items from the prisoners in what it called "collective punishment".

The assault on women prisoners caused anger among Palestinian detainees across all Israeli jails.

