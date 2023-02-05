Iran reported 60% enrichment to IAEA late last year

Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement on Sunday that Iran had informed 60% enrichment at Fordow to IAEA on Nov. 17, 2022.

The spokesman said that in the recent inspection of January 2023, no new and contradictory actions have occurred in relation to the questionnaires which dated back to November 17, 2022 that require notification to the agency.

According to Press TV, the IAEA on Wednesday accused Iran of making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium at the country's Fordow nuclear facility.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany seized on the opportunity on Friday to similarly accuse Iran of effecting an "unnotified change" to the devices that are installed at the facility.

The alleged change, they said "is inconsistent with Iran's obligations under its NPT-required Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement."

This is while, soon after the issuance of the report, Iran notified the IAEA of its mistaken nature as means of resolving the matter.

Contacting the agency on Thursday, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami lamented that the report had been produced based on a mistake made by an IAEA inspector during an unannounced visit to the site. "The agency’s position is regrettable," said Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), noting, "We immediately provided the [due] explanation [to the IAEA]…the agency’s inspector found out that they had made a mistake."

MNA