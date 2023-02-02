Iran reacts to claim of sending weapons to Yemen

Rejecting the allegations, Kan'ani considered such accusations to be politically motivated.

The countries that are directly involved in aiding the countries that invade Yemen, in the form of military deals and intelligence assistance, are not in a position to accuse others, Kan'ani stressed.

It is better for these countries to end their opportunistic and profit-seeking approach in this cruel war as soon as possible, instead of shirking their responsibility in the imposed war against the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen, he added.

On Thursday, media outlets claimed that French naval forces have seized thousands of assault rifles, machineguns, and anti-tank missiles headed from Iran to Yemen.

