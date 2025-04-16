Talks with US focus on nuclear issue, lifting of sanctions

"We will not have anything to discuss by the name of non-nuclear issues," said Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal affairs and a member of the Iranian negotiating team while speaking in an interview with national TV on Wednesday evening.

He said that Iran will preserve the right to enrich uranium and its nuclear industry, stressing that those issues are not topics of the talks at all.

"Nowhere in the IAEA or NPT charter does it say that countries are not allowed to enrich uranium or to what percentage. It only says that they should not go towards weaponization."

"Iran is ready to achieve a win-win understanding for both parties and a fair, just, reasonable, and durable agreement," he said.

Gharibabadi also noted that the agreement "should not be such that it is achieved now and then violated a year later," in an apparent reference to the 2015 nuclear deal with P5+1 known as JCPOA, from which US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of in May 2018.

He continued to say that by lasting agreement, he meant any change in the US government three years later should not result in a change in the deal.

"Iran is ready to reach such an agreement without any delay," the diplomat underscored.

He said at the start of the interview that it does not matter to Iran where the next round of talks will be held, though noting that they would be held in Rome, Italy. "The reason for choosing Rome was the demand from the opposite side."

Meanwhile, he clarified that the next round of talks will also be mediated by Oman, like the first round in Muscat.

The second session of the talks will be held on Saturday after exactly a week.

