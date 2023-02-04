Daily violators of human rights 'fake rights advocates'

"US strategic ally & EU partner in W. Asia -#Israel- is a regime that killed 224 Palestinians including 53 kids, injured 10500, targeted aid workers and ambulances 171 times in 2022, according to #Palestine Health Ministry," wrote Kan'ani in a tweet on Saturday in reaction to the Israeli forces raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank. almost

"Daily violators of human rights are fake rights advocates," he added.

The Zionist regime's forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls wanted Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

In the latest development, at least thirteen Palestinians have been injured after Israeli military forces stormed a refugee camp in the West Bank.

The development comes less than a day after Israeli forces killed an unarmed Palestinian man in the West Bank. Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, 26, was killed on Friday evening by “Israeli occupation bullets near the town of Huwara, south of Nablus”, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

