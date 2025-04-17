Iran FM Araghchi departs for Russia at Lavrov's invitation

During the trip to the Russian capital, the top Iranian diplomat is reported will deliver a written (letter) from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, had rreported at his weekly press conference on Monday about his boss's visit to Moscow.

Saying that Araghchi's visit to Moscow had been planned before, Baghaei added that the foreign minister will also consult with Russians regarding its talks with Washington.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday about the visit, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Baghaei said that, “The previously planned visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia is taking place at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and within the framework of continuous consultations and meetings between the two countries as strategic partners.”

Baghaei added that “During this visit, Mr. Araghchi is scheduled to discuss and exchange views with senior Russian officials on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, as well as recent indirect negotiations with the United States.”

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also considered the visit a valuable opportunity to follow up on the implementation of agreements between the two countries, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation singed late last year

