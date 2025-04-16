Diplomacy urgently needed, Grossi says after talks in Tehran

The IAEA chief described the talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran as "important".

"Cooperation with IAEA is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed," Grossi added in his post on X.

IAEA Director General arrived in Tehran at the head of a technical delegation earlier on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet with Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), tomorrow, Thursday.

The IAEA chief had leveled accusations against peaceful Iranian nuclear program in an interview with Le Monde before arriving in Iran.

The lead negotiator of Iran in talks with US, Foreign Minister Araghchi said earlier on Wednesday that Iran's enrichment is non-negotiable, stressing that Tehran has the right to enrich uranium.

