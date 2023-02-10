Iran offers condolences to Russia over deadly gas explosion

Expressing sympathy to the families of those killed in the incident, Kan'ani wished speedy recovery for the injured.

An explosion struck an apartment block in Novosibirsk at 07:43 a.m. local time (03:43 a.m. Moscow time) on Thursday, causing two sections of the building to collapse and starting a fire that engulfed the area of about 300 square meters. According to preliminary data by the emergency services, the blast was triggered by a gas leak.

At least 13 people were killed and nine were injured following the incident.

MP/5705690