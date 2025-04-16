FM Araghchi calls on IAEA to focus on technical matters

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who has traveled to Tehran on an official two-day visit on Wednesday.

Recalling Iran's policy and resolve to continue interacting and cooperating with the Agency within the framework of international legal obligations, Araghchi emphasized the need for the Agency to play its professional and technical role within the framework of its duties and responsibilities, without being influenced by unjustified pressures from some sides.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the need for the International Atomic Energy Agency to adopt a clear and transparent stance on threats against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also briefed the IAEA chief on the talks between Iran and the United States on the issue of lifting of sanctions and the nuclear issue being mediated by Oman.

Grossi, for his part, expressed his happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to travel to Tehran, emphasizing the importance of continuing interaction and cooperation between Iran and the Agency and consulting with other parties to create an appropriate atmosphere to help resolve outstanding issues.

The IAEA chief also welcomed the start of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, and, announcing the Agency's full support for the process of the talks He further expressed hope that these talks would continue until a favorable conclusion for both parties.

Grossi is scheduled to hold talks with Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), tomorrow, Thursday.

In a post on X after the talks with Araghchi, Grossi described the talks with him in Tehran as "important".

"Cooperation with IAEA is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed," he added his post.

