Pezeshkian says Iran-US talks proceeding normally

The negotiations are progressing in a regular and standard fashion. Meanwhile, the country’s affairs are being carried out and followed up on their natural course and, under no circumstances—not even for a second—are they being postponed due to these matters. Naturally, we would welcome the agreement if reached."

The President also expressed gratitude for the wise guidance and remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday that none of Iran’s industrial, economic, construction-related, or cultural affairs are in any way dependent on the talks with the US.

“The negotiations may or may not yield results. We are neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about them. Of course, we are very skeptical of the other party, but confident in our own capabilities,” the Leader said during a meeting with high-ranking government officials.

He also cautioned the officials that the nation’s affairs must not be conditioned on the Oman talks.

