Iran reacts to continued US attacks on Yemen

Esmaeil Baghaei, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has strongly condemned the continuation of US airstrikes on various areas in Yemen, which have led to the martyrdom and injury of Yemeni civilians and caused significant destruction to homes and infrastructure.

The spokesman described the US airstrikes as illegal and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law, stressing that such actions will only further embolden the Zionist regime in continuing its genocide in occupied Palestine and exacerbate instability across the region.

Baghaei reaffirmed the solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the resilient people of Yemen, who, based on a sense of human duty, are fully supporting the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of occupation and genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

He also characterized the US military aggression against Yemen and the violation of its territorial integrity as a clear threat to international peace and security, urging the United Nations Security Council to break its silence, and calling for decisive and coordinated action by Islamic governments and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn the aggression against Yemen.

