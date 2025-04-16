Perpetrators behind terror attack in SE Iran must be punished

In a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister condemned the recent terrorist attack in a city in the Province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast Iran recently, which resulted in the deaths of several Pakistani citizens, voiving condolences to their families. He also emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to identify and punish the perpetrators and instigators of the crime.

The top Pakistani diplomat, for his part, thanked his Iranian counterpart for his sympathy and Iran's efforts to prosecute and punish the perpetrators and creators of such a terrorist act, emphasizing his country's readiness to cooperate closely with Iran to confront the sinister phenomenon of terrorism.

The Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers also exchanged views and conferred on bilateral relations, regional and international developments.

The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked Pakistan's constructive stance towards last Saturday's Muscat talks between Iran and US, giving his Pakistani counterpart information about Iran's principled positions in those talks.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the information provided by the Iranian Foreign Minister, welcoming the process of the talks.

He also expressed hope that these talks would yield favorable results for Iran and the entire region, stressing Pakistan's readiness to provide any support to the process.

KI