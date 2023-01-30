Iran never tolerates aggression, gives response to aggressors

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear activity is peaceful in nature as the various reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirm that," Nasser Kan'ani said, adding that "acquiring nuclear weapons has no place in the national security doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The American government knows very well that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate any aggression on its territory and interests, and responds decisively and regretfully to the aggressors," the spokesman added.

Regarding the ridiculous claim of American support for the Iranian people during the recent riots, he said "Stop the hypocrisy and do not underestimate the political smartness of the Iranian nation."

"The American government and some of its European partners will not get any results from the continuation of lying about Iran's internal issues, while Iran will calculate and pursue their anti-Iranian actions," Kan'ani concluded.

MNA