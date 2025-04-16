Iraq's al-Hakim welcomes Iran-US talks

Speaking in the First International Sulaymaniyah Conference on Wednesday, he stated that Iraq is the first country that benefits from Iran-US nuclear talks.

Al-Hakim further pointed out that the positive atmosphere of the negotiations between Iran and the United States over its nuclear program has heralded a better future for the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a neighboring Muslim country with which Iraq shares many common borders and also has extensive cultural, economic, and social similarities.

Iraq was the first country that called for dialogue between Iran and the United States in 2007, he continued.

Iraq is the first country to benefit from the Iran-US dialogue, therefore, the positive atmosphere in the dialogue has brought hope to the entire region and Iraq in particular, he said, adding that there is no choice but dialogue because the cost of other choices is too high.

