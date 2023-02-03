  1. Politics
Kan'ani blasts US House move against Ilhan Omar

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Referring to US congresswoman Ilhan Omar's dismissal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani slammed the parliamentary tyranny in the United States.

"Parliamentary tyranny in US to boycott voice of critical congresswoman," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"Ousting IlhanOmar black Muslim& critic of Israeli #Apartheid from a House Committee indicates practical commitment of US to motto of #women, life, freedom. A slogan for interfering in Iran internal affairs," he added.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution removing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her controversial remarks on issues including the relationship between Israel and the United States.

