Kan'ani blasts US House move against Ilhan Omar

"Parliamentary tyranny in US to boycott voice of critical congresswoman," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"Ousting IlhanOmar black Muslim& critic of Israeli #Apartheid from a House Committee indicates practical commitment of US to motto of #women, life, freedom. A slogan for interfering in Iran internal affairs," he added.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution removing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her controversial remarks on issues including the relationship between Israel and the United States.

MP