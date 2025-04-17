FM Araghchi says had useful talks with visiting IAEA chief

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who has traveled to Tehran on an official two-day visit on Wednesday.

"Had useful discussion with visiting IAEA chief Grossi. In the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file," said Araghchi in a post on X.

"As variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a Director General of Peace," added the top Iranian diplomat.

"Our predisposition is to trust Grossi in mission to keep the Agency away from politics and politicization, and to retain focus on its technical mandate" he concluded his post.

In a post on X after the talks with Araghchi, Grossi described the talks with him in Tehran as "important".

"Cooperation with IAEA is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed," he added in his post.

