Iran’s anti-terrorism cooperation with Tajikistan on agenda

Speaking in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Defense Emomali Sobirzoda in Tehran on Wednesday, he emphasized that the defense cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan is on the upward trajectory.

General Bagheri went on to say that Iran’s cooperation with Tajikistan to combat terrorism is on the agenda.

Congratulating and wishing success to Sobirzoda as the new Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, he noted that interaction and cooperation between the two armed forces is at its highest level and is constantly growing and developing.

General Bagheri emphasized the importance of improving the level of relations between the two countries in various sectors, adding that cultural, historical, religious, and political commonalities can create a suitable platform for interaction between the armed forces of the two countries.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to increase cooperation in the defense and military fields, stressing the development of training exchanges and cooperation on combating terrorism.

The Tajik minister of defense, for his part, described Iranian armed forces as powerful and efficient, underlining that Iran's defense industry is very advanced in the region and the world.

