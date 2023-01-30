Iran condemns French president's remarks

"As we have said on various occassions, the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on responsibility and respect and adherence to the fundamental principles of human rights, including protecting human dignity, opposing suing force and defending the oppressed," Nasser Kan'ani said.

The spokesman also pointed to the fact that the anti-Iran adversary groups have made the Western European states their safe haven for platting conspiracy against Iran and said, "By giving shelter to the leaders and members of terrorist groups in their country and supporting them, or by keeping silent against the daily massacre of Palestinians by the child-killing Zionist Israeli regime and supporting the aggressor and the occupier, those states who claim to be human rights defenders are complicit in blatant violations of human rights."

"Unfortunately, under the pretext of defending the principle of freedom of speech, France considers the reaction of Muslims against insulting the Holy Qur'an and their religious beliefs as an attack against laicism, but it has forgotten that opposing criticism of the Zionist regime is a clear violation of the principle of freedom of speech. It is obvious that these behavioral paradoxes and double standards are not and nor will they remain covert from the eyes of the freedom-seeking and independent people in the world," Kan'ani said.

